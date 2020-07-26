Iraq Daily Roundup: 12 Killed; Three Bodies Found

At least 15 people were killed in recent violence or found dead, and another was wounded:

Militants killed six members of a family in Samoum. Ali Mukhlif was the administrative head of the village. He, four sons, and a nephew were shot dead at his home.

Three decomposed bodies were found while personnel were removing rubble in Mosul.

A bomb in Kubeisa killed a soldier and wounded another.

Turkish air raids against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Amedi left two civilians dead instead.

Three militants were killed in an attack in Maytah.