Iraq Daily Roundup: 17 Killed in Recent Attacks; 100 killed in Ongoing British Operation

British authorities reported on a “secret war” against Islamic State militants in Iraq. At least 100 militants were killed since the operation began in April. It is unclear how many of these fatalities were reported previously.

At least 17 people were killed and 10 were wounded in recent violence:

Militants killed a senior army commander in Tarmiya. Two more soldiers were killed, and two others were wounded.

In Jazira, a bomb killed two militiamen and wounded four others.

Two people were killed and two more were wounded when a bomb exploded in Shirqat.

A bomb killed one soldier and wounded another in Muqdadiya.

In Abu Ghraib, a militiaman was killed in an explosion.

Gunmen in Basra shot and seriously wounded an activist.

A Turkish operation in Zab killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)

Four militants were killed during an operation in Samarra.

Also, protests are escalating in southern Iraq.