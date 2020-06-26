Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Soldier Among 32 Killed

At least 32 people were killed in recent violence:

One Turkish soldier and two guerrillas were killed in clashes between Turkish troops and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) near Zahko.

In Salah ad Din province, 24 militants were killed in airstrikes around the Khanouga area.

Five militants were killed during strikes near Adhaim.

Also, a demonstration supporting the government’s actions against the Kata’ib Hezbollah militia group took place in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square. Security forces arrested 14 militiamen during a raid yesterday.