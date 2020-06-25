Iraq Daily Roundup: 13 Killed in Airstrikes

At least 13 people were killed and nine were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in the Sharbazher area left one civilian dead and nine more wounded instead. Four guerrillas were killed.

At least eight more militants were killed during ongoing Coalition airstrikes in the Makhmour region. Twelve were reported killed yesterday.

Also, in Baghdad, security forces raided a Kata’ib Hezbollah headquarters. Three commanders were detained and weapons were confiscated.