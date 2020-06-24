Iraq Daily Roundup: 12 Killed in Anti-ISIS Strikes

At least 12 people were killed and two were wounded in recent violence:

At Mount Qarachogh, intense Coalition airstrikes against ISIS targets left at least 12 militants dead.

Two protesters were injured over the weekend, during demonstrations in Shildaze against the ongoing conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq. Several civilians were killed in recent days. The violence occurred when the protesters attempted to march to a nearby Turkish observation post, and security personnel stopped them.