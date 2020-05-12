Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed in Several ISIS Attacks

At least 11 people were killed, and nine more were wounded in recent violence:

Three people were killed, including two security personnel, during an ISIS attack in Abu Ghraib. Six people were wounded.

A bomb in Khanaqin killed two security personnel and wounded another. Gunmen killed a married couple riding in a car. A man was killed and his daughter was wounded in another shooting.

A clash left two soldiers dead and another wounded at a checkpoint near Baiji.

In Tuz Khormato, ISIS gunmen killed an Imam.