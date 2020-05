At least 10 people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:

Clashes between ISIS and Hashd al-Shaabi forces in Mukayshifa left at least six militiamen dead. The casualty figures may rise.

In Abu Saida, gunmen killed an off-duty policeman.

A sniper wounded two policemen in Jalawla.

Three militants were killed during an operation in the Hamrin Mountains.