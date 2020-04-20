Iraq Daily Roundup: 20 Killed in Various Attacks/Operations

At least 20 people were killed, and six more were wounded:
Three soldiers were killed, and two more were seriously wounded in a roadside bombing Khan Bani Saad. The group were there to investigate the fatal shooting of a security member.
Gunmen killed a policeman at a checkpoint west of Mosul.
In Mariam Bek, gunmen killed a federal policeman.
A sniper killed a policeman in Umm al-Adhaim.
A Federal policeman was wounded in a shooting in Debs.
A blast in Jalawla wounded three soldiers.
In Dour, at least 11 militants were killed. Three were killed a day earlier.
Two militants were killed during an operation in Kirkuk.