At least 20 people were killed, and two more were wounded:

Turkish jets conducted fresh strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in the Qandil Mountain, killing 18 militants. Turkey uses the term “neutralized” to describe militants who have been killed, wounded, or captured. These militants likely all died.

In Abbara, a bomb killed a farmer.

A roadside bomb in Buhriz wounded two people.

A militant was killed in Tarmiya.