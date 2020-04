At least three people were killed, and three more were wounded:

An I.E.D. killed a Turkish soldier in Hakurk.

The bomb was blamed on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)

An attack on the North Oil Police post at the Khabbaz oil field left one policeman with injuries.

In Kanaan, security forces killed one militant and wounded two more.

One militant was killed during an attack at a police checkpoint in Garaj.