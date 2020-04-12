Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed

At least seven people were killed, and six more were wounded:

In Qara Tapa, a bomb killed a civilian and wounded three more at a sports field.

A bomb attached to a police colonel’s car in Amerli killed the driver when it exploded. The colonel and another police officer were wounded.

A security member was killed and a militant was wounded in Mansouriya.

In Kifri, gunmen killed one shepherd and wounded another. The motive for the attack is unknown.

A sniper killed a policeman in Hawija.

A civilian was gunned down in Amara.