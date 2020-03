At least 10 people killed, and five more were wounded:

Three dumped bodies were discovered near Baquba. A car bomb wounded a government employee.

In Ishaqi, ISIS militants killed a police colonel. Two militants were later killed.

In Jurf al-Nasr, a bomb killed a militiaman and wounded three more.

A bomb wounded a policemen near his headquarters in Kirkuk province.

Three militants were killed near Qayara.

Airstrikes continued in the Hamrin Mountains.