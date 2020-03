At least two people were killed, and 11 others were wounded:

Two policemen were killed when a car bomb exploded in Sheikhi village.

A mortar attack on Tuz Khormato wounded four children. Another mortar wounded three civilians.

In Abbara, an I.E.D. wounded two farmers.

A policeman was wounded during a missile attack on the home of the governor of Basra. Asaad Al-Eidani was not harmed.

In Rawala, a bomb wounded a soldier.