At least one people was killed, and 37 others were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, 30 protesters were wounded, some critically, when security forces clashed with them in Khulani Square.

Seven people were wounded, including a child, when a motorcycle bomb exploded in Tuz Khormato.

Gunmen killed a woman in Abu Saida.

Also, U.S. forces will be repositioning troops away from smaller bases in Iraq.