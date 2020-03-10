Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed; Bomb Attack on Former Basra Governor’s Home

At least nine people were killed, and six others were wounded in recent violence:

A bomb attack on the home of the former governor of Basra left two wounded. The mother of the former governor, Muhammad Musabih Al-Waeli, also suffered a deterioration in the condition of her hear due to the attack. A four-year-old child was one of the wounded. The family has received threats prior to the attack.

ISIS militants killed two security personnel and wounded four more during an attack in Khanaqin. The victims were army and militia members.

In Amara, gunmen on a motorcycle killed a civil activist and a lawyer.

Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites on Mount Qandil killed five guerrillas.

Protest news:

A protest in Kut turned into a violent confrontation between demonstrators and riot police.