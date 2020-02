At least 43 people were killed, and 53 others were wounded:

Security forces killed 39 militants in an operation near Shirqat. One security member was also killed, and five more were wounded.

In Khalis, gunmen wounded a civilian.

A bomb wounded a militia commander in Garma.

A Turkish air strike killed a member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Sinjar.

Protest News:

In Baghdad, clashes left two protesters dead and at least 23 wounded; 23 security personnel were also wounded.