Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed; Deadly Attack on Protest Camp

At least nine people were killed, and 75 were wounded in recent violence:

Protest News:

Followers of Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr attacked a protest camp in the holy city of Najaf, where at least eight people were shot to death. The blue hats, as the followers are called, are accused of throwing petrol bombs and using guns to try to clear the camp. At least 72 people were wounded.

One person was wounded when a bomb exploded at a protest camp in Nasariya.

Other News:

In Eithah, ISIS attacked a tribal fighter outpost, killing one and wounding two others.