Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed in Insurgent Attacks

At least five people were killed, and three were wounded:
Two soldiers were killed during an attack in Daquq.
In Hadhar, a bomb killed a man and wounded three kids.
Gunmen killed a soldier in Buhriz.
A bullet-riddled corpse belonging to an officer in the Sinjar Protection Force was discovered in Dukri village.
Protest News:
Ali al-Bayati, a member of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Right, revealed that 121 Iraqi activists have gone missing or been assassinated since the beginning of protests in October.