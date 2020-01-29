Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed in Insurgent Attacks

At least five people were killed, and three were wounded:

Two soldiers were killed during an attack in Daquq.

In Hadhar, a bomb killed a man and wounded three kids.

Gunmen killed a soldier in Buhriz.

A bullet-riddled corpse belonging to an officer in the Sinjar Protection Force was discovered in Dukri village.

Protest News:

Ali al-Bayati, a member of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Right, revealed that 121 Iraqi activists have gone missing or been assassinated since the beginning of protests in October.