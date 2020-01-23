Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed; Airstrikes Against PKK

At least three people were killed, and 22 were wounded:

Protest News:

Ten policemen and six civilians were wounded in Basra, as protests were being dispersed. Gunmen killed a young man near a protest site. Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting.

Other News:

Gunmen wounded two civilians in Kirkuk.

In Baghdad, a hand grenade wounded a security member.

Airstrikes were reported near Qaim. The unidentified aircraft targeted a Hezbollah base near the Syrian border. A drone was reported in Mazraa. It is unclear if the two events are related.

Turkish airstrikes on Zab killed two members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).