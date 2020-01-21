Iraq Daily Roundup: Two Killed; Protests Continue

At least two people were killed, and 52 were wounded:

Protest News:

Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights announced that 10 protesters were killed, and 159 were wounded during renewed demonstrations. That make for three more fatalities and 48 more injured than previously reported, not including security personnel. At least 85 people have been detained.

In Baghdad, two protesters were killed during ongoing battles. Gunmen wounded one soldier who was guarding protesters.

In Baquba, 50 people were wounded on Monday. Baquba has not been the site of any large scale protests in the past.

Other News:

An explosion in Mosul wounded a civilian.