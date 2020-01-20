Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed; Scores Wounded in Protests

At least nine people were killed, and 92 were wounded:

Protest News:

In Baghdad, three protesters were killed, two of them by gunshots; one of the dead was a journalist. Fourteen security personnel were wounded in protests. At least 60 protesters were wounded.

A civilian accidentally killed two policemen in Basra, while trying to avoid clashes between demonstrators and security forces. One protester was killed.

Two protesters were killed in Baquba.

One protester killed in Karbala, when security forces used live rounds to disperse them. At least a dozen more were wounded.

In Nasariya, unknown gunmen wounded six protesters.