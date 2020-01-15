Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed; Gunmen Target Advisor to Basra Governor

At least seven people were killed, and another was wounded:

Gunmen wounded an advisor to the governor of Basra in an apparent assassination attempt. Sheikh Muhammad Salem al-Zaidawi advises the governor on tribal affairs.

A Turkish airstrike killed five Yazidi militiamen in Dugure village near Sinjar. The Sinjar Protection Units were formed with help from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.). The P.K.K. in northern Iraq is a constant target for Turkish jets.

Two brothers were killed in an ISIS attack in Zgitin.