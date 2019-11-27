Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed; Protesters Burn Iran Consulate

At least nine people were killed, and 116 were wounded:

Protest news:

Demonstrators in Najaf stormed the Iranian consulate on Wednesday, setting it on fire. Consular staff were evacuated shortly before the invasion. Security forces killed two people and wounded 33 more while security forces were dispersing the crowd; 47 security personnel were injured. The city is under a curfew.

In Baghdad, two demonstrators were killed, and 35 were wounded during clashes on Rashad Street near Ahrar Bridge.

As many as four people were killed in Karbala.

Two army brigades have been dispatched to Maysan province.

Violence unrelated to protests:

Gunmen killed a Peshmerga member and his wife near Daquq.

In Abu Shahma, a militant was killed.

A roadside bomb in Makhmour killed a soldier and wounded another.