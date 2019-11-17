Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed; Protesters Capture Baghdad Bridge

Protest news:

National strikes were announced on Sunday, forcing several provinces to declare the day a “holiday.” Last week Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr had called for a strike. Also, border crossings to Iran were closed due to petrol protests in Iran, as well as the ongoing Iraq protests.

In Baghdad, a tear gas canister killed a protester on the Ahrar Bridge, which was captured by the demonstrators; 32 were wounded as well. Rocket that fell on the Green Zone wounded a civilian. In Karrada, another civilian was wounded when a rocket fell.

On Saturday, demonstrators took control of Khulani Square and part of Sinak Bridge in Baghdad. Security forces still control enough of the bridge to prevent protesters from reaching the Green Zone. The protesters, meanwhile, have set up their own security checkpoints to prevent more car bombings, like the one near Tahrir Square on Friday. At least one activist was shot dead Saturday morning; Adnan Rustom was assassinated in the Hurriya neighborhood.

A car bombing late Friday wounded 18 in Nasariya.

Roads were blocked in Basra province, including a main road to the Majnoon oil field. Security forces were able reopen the roads at some point.

People also gathered in Diwaniya, Hilla, Kut, Najaf, and Nasariya.

Non-protest-related violence:

An old landmine killed a man on Mount Bamo.

Two militants were killed during an operation in Riyadh.