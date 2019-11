At least four people were killed, and 55 more were wounded:

Protest news:

Despite a recent crackdown, demonstrations continue across southern Iraq and in Baghdad. In Karbala, security personnel were seen joining the protesters.

In Baghdad, 55 security personnel were wounded in clashes at Khulani Square and Senak Bridge.

Non-protest-related violence:

Three militants were killed near Hawija in Mabazili.

A militant was killed in Shirqat.