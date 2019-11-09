Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed; Battle of Bridges Escalates

At least nine people were killed, and 167 were wounded in the latest violence:

In Baghdad, security personnel forcibly took control of three bridges, al-Sinek, al-Shuhada, and al-Ahrar. The bridges cross the Tigris River, connecting east and west Baghdad. The closest bridge to Tahrir Square, al-Jumhuriya, is still held by protesters. Officially, at least six people were killed and 140 were wounded. Five of them died by gunshots; a sixth died when a gas canister hit his head.

At least three people were killed, and dozens were wounded in Basra.

Ten people were wounded at other protest sites, including one in Nasariya.

Operations resumed at the Umm Qasr port after protesters prevented the passage of supplies.

Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights said on Saturday that over 300 people have been killed so far, and more than 15,000 have been wounded.

Non-protest-related violence:

In Mosul, a bomb wounded three civilians.

Two people were wounded by a blast in Tal Afar.