Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed; Premier Says Willing to Step Down

At least eight were killed, and 60 more were wounded in recent violence. So far, 250 deaths have been reported in protester-related violence throughout October. Over 8,000 demonstrators have been wounded.

In Political news:

President Barham Salih announced he would present a draft of a law that would allow for early elections after Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi agreed to step down once a replacement is selected. Demonstrators have signaled that replacing the premier will not be enough to satisfy them.

Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr’s alliance with Badr Organization head, Hadi al-Amiri, was brief. After Amiri met Qassem Soleimani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, Amiri back-tracked on promises to out Abdul-Mahdi.

At least eight people were killed, and 60 were wounded in recent violence:

Security forces killed one protester and wounded 50 more on Thursday.

An ISIS attack on a checkpoint in Tarmiya left one security member dead and five wounded.

The military announced that a clash last week in Hawija left two security members dead and three wounded.

One person was killed during an attack near Khanqin.

Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites near Zakho wounded two civilians instead.

In Tel Gul, militia forces killed three militants.