Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed; Three Officials Assassinated in Diyala Province

At least 16 people were killed, and five more were wounded:

In Abu Saida, three officials were killed in separate armed attacks. One was the Director of the Nationality Department of Abu Saida, Colonel Mohammed Khudair Al-Humairi. Another was the director of Abu Saida district, Harith al-Rubaie. The last was the former Chairman of the Abu Saida district council, Saad Majeed Abbas. A relative of Abbas was also killed.

A bomb in Riyadh killed three people and wounded another.

Near Khazir, a bomb killed two people and wounded two more.

Gunmen killed two people in Khanaqin.

In Mosul, militants killed a civilian.

Near Jalawla, gunmen killed a boy and wounded two of his relatives.

ISIS militants killed a mukhtar in Hadhar.

Turkey reported that an undated operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party in Gara killed two female members.