Iraq Daily Roundup: Federal Police Major General Among 16 Killed

At least 16 people were killed, and five more were wounded:

In Metabijh, ISIS militants killed 10 policemen, including two commanders, during a reconnaissance mission. Federal Police Major General Ali al-Lami was among those killed.

Four security guards were killed, and five were wounded, when ISIS militants attacked their checkpoints at the Alas oil field.

A Turkish drone strike killed two senior members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) on Mount Azmar.

The official toll of deaths during recent protests now stands at 157 killed, including eight security personnel.