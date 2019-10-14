Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed; Another Ammo Dump Explodes

At least six people were killed, and 18 more were wounded:

Twelve security members were wounded when an ammunition depot in Madaen caught fire. It is unclear what caused the fire that set off the explosives. Fires and subsequent explosions are a continuing problem at Iraqi ammo dumps.

A booby-trapped car killed three security members in Rutba.

In Mosul, a civilian was shot dead.

A roadside bomb in Daquq wounded three soldiers.

Two farmers were wounded by a bomb in Islah.

Near Basra, a stray bullet injured a woman.

An airstrike killed two militants in Hamrin Hills.