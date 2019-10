At least 16 were killed, and 10 more were wounded:

Bear Khanaqin, in Diyala province, ISIS militants killed three people, and wounded four more. All of them were related. When the police arrived, a roadside bomb killed two policemen and wounded three more.

Three militiamen were wounded when the tried to defuse a landmine in Jurf al-Nasr (Jurf al-Sakr).

Operations in Smeilat left 10 militants dead.

A senior militant was killed in Salam village.