Iraq Daily Roundup: 12 Killed; Protest Violence Tapers Off

Reports of violence across Iraq tapered off on Monday. It is unclear whether the reprieve is due to a list of reforms promised by the government on Sunday or because Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi ordered military personnel replaced with federal police forces. The substitution came after the military admitted “excessive force” was used in trying to quash the protests. Meanwhile, the Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary forces declared that they would stop the rebellion against the Iraqi government.

In Sadr City, at least seven more demonstrators were killed in violence Sunday night than were previously reported.

Unidentified planes targeted a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) location in Sihela, near the Syrian border. Five guerrillas were killed and one more was wounded.

In Basra, 72 demonstrators were released from police custody.