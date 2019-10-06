Iraq Daily Roundup: 10 Killed; Total Wounded Tops 6,000

At least 10 people were killed:

Official figures have been released by the Interior Ministry, which reports that 104 people were killed and 6,107 have been wounded.

Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi issued a new list of reforms on Sunday that included land distributions, military enlistment, and increased welfare stipends for needy families. He also reiterated that he has ordered security forces to resist using live ammunition. Meanwhile, Interior Ministry Spokesman Major General Saad Maan claimed that Iraqi forces did not shoot at protesters.

The 60-member Baghdad Provincial Council removed Governor Falah al-Jazairi from his post. There are claims that he had tried to resign previously due to health reasons.

In Sadr City, a suburb of Baghdad, eight demonstrators were killed and 25 were wounded when soldiers fired shots to disperse the demonstrators are two different locations.

Near Basra in Bahar, gunmen killed the head of the provincial council and a mayor.