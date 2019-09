Militants killed a militiaman and wounded two more near Khanaqin.

In Abbara, a civilian was shot dead.

Turkish fighter jets targeting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Chamanke bombed a shopping district, killing one civilian instead.

Twelve militants were killed during clashes and airstrikes at their hideout in Umm al-Tus.

In Hammam al-Alil, two militants were killed.

Airstrikes on Qara Tapa left two militants dead.