Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed; Rockets Land in Baghdad

At least four people were killed, and four more were wounded:

In Abbara, an explosives expert was killed while trying to defuse a bomb.

A bomb killed a militiaman in al-Aseywid.

Two people were wounded by a blast in Hawija.

In Makhmour, a bomb wounded two security personnel.

Two Turkish soldiers were killed when a roadside bomb exploded in northern Iraq. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) is being blamed for planting the bomb.

Mortar fire was reported at a federal police headquarters in Kirkuk, while in Baghdad, rockets fell in the Green Zone. No casualties were reported in either incident.