At least 12 people were killed, and five people were wounded in recent violence:

Two militiamen were killed during an ISIS attack on their checkpoint in Zour. Another two were wounded. Eight militants were killed in this or a different clash.

An attack at a checkpoint in Albu Issa left one soldier dead and another wounded.

Gunmen in Tal Afar killed a civilian.

In Baghdad, two people were wounded in a previously reported attack that also left one person dead.