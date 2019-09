At least 12 people were killed recently:

In Baghdad, gunmen killed a civilian.

A bomb in Abbara killed a farmer.

A young man was murdered at the Dabke internally displaced person’s camp near Makhmour after unidentified gunmen entered the camp.

A grenade was tossed into an internally displace person’s camp in Shirqat, but no casualties were reported.

Turkish airstrikes on suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets left five dead in Bee. At least four more were killed in other airstrikes.