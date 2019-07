At least nine people were killed and 14 were wounded:

In Jalawla, explosions and mortars wounded seven people including two soldiers. Two militants were killed and four more were wounded during an operation.

Turkish airstrikes ostensibly targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) vehicle in Amedi wounded three civilians.

Airstrikes in the Lake Sunaysilah region left six militants dead.

A militant was killed in Sadiyah.