Iraq Daily Roundup: Bomb Targets Brigadier General; Eight Killed Across Iraq

At least eight people were killed, and four were wounded:
In Saidiya, a bomb killed two militiamen and wounded four others, including a brigadier general, who is head of Diyala province’s intelligence service.
A dumped body was discovered in Mansouriya.
Four militants were killed during operations in Diyala province.
Police killed a militant in Rashad as he tried to plant a bomb.
Iran claimed to have bombed Kurdish opposition targets, possibly the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran. The number of casualties was not released.