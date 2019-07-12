Iraq Daily Roundup: Bomb Targets Brigadier General; Eight Killed Across Iraq

At least eight people were killed, and four were wounded:

In Saidiya, a bomb killed two militiamen and wounded four others, including a brigadier general, who is head of Diyala province’s intelligence service.

A dumped body was discovered in Mansouriya.

Four militants were killed during operations in Diyala province.

Police killed a militant in Rashad as he tried to plant a bomb.

Iran claimed to have bombed Kurdish opposition targets, possibly the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran. The number of casualties was not released.