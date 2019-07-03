Iraq Daily Roundup: Anti-ISIS Operations in North and West; 24 Killed Across Iraq

At least 24 people were killed, and another four were wounded:

A grenade killed a worker at a Wajihiya market.

In Daquq, a bomb wounded four members of the federal police force.

Army operations in Sekheirat left seven ISIS militants dead.

Another

five militants were killed during tribal operations in Akashat.

An airstrike along the Syrian border at Sneislah Lake left four more militants dead.

Militia forces killed four militants at Sheikh Ibrahim Mountain near Tal Afar.

At Munayif Mountain, airstrikes killed three militants.



Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.