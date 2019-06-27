Iraq Daily Roundup: Bomb Blasts in Kirkuk; 11 Killed Across Iraq

At least 11 people were killed, and 40 were wounded in recent violence:

One person was killed and 29 were wounded when a sticky bombs attached on two buses exploded in Kirkuk. One was in Raas al-Jesir, and the other took place in Khazra. A separate bomb wounded two near the Martyr’s Bridge.

In Khazrajiya gunmen killed three people and wounded two more.

Turkish strikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq. Four civilians were killed and five were wounded instead, when Turkish planes bombed Kurtak. In Bradost the strikes killed one civilian and wounded his brother; Turkey claimed two guerrillas were killed, but the P.K.K. denied any deaths in their ranks.

A man was wounded when gunmen shot at him in Hilla.

In Baaj, tribal fighters killed two militants.

Also, protesters stormed the Bahrain Embassy in Baghdad, where they replaced the country’s flag with that of Palestine’s. At least 54 people were arrested.