At least 16 people were killed and one more was wounded in recent violence

At least four federal police officers were killed in a bombing in Habat, near Kirkuk. A fifth officer was reported wounded.

Seven ISIS militants were killed in an airstrike in Wadi al-Shay.

Near Dibs, three more militants were killed.

Ongoing Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in northern Iraq killed two guerrillas in Hakurk and Zap.