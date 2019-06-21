Iraq Daily Roundup: Baghdad Mosque Bombed; 44 Killed or Found Dead

At least 44 people were killed or found dead, and 25 people were wounded in recent violence:

Ten people were killed in Baghdad, and more than 17 others were wounded. The attack took place at the gate to a Shi’ite Imam Mahdi mosque in Baladiyat.

A mass grave in Adhba contained 29 bodies belonging to security personnel killed during the Islamic State occupation.

A roadside bomb on a highway near Tikrit killed two militiamen and wounded two more.

A bomber injured four civilians and himself when he threw a grenade into a coffee shop in Khanaqin. He was further injured when police shot at him.

A body bearing gunshot wounds was discovered in Mansouriya.

Security forces killed one militant and wounded two more in Anbar province.

A mass grave containing Kuwaiti victims of the 1990 Gulf War was discovered in Muthanna province.

And, protests in Basra resumed on Thursday. Last summer, protests against corruption, pollution, and a lack of jobs took place for weeks in Basra. So far, no clashes or casualties.