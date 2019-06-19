Iraq Daily Roundup: Attacks on Foreign Targets Continue; Six Killed

At least six people were killed, and five people were wounded in recent violence:

A Katyusha rocket attack on a foreign oil installation near Zubayr left three Iraqi workers with injuries. About 40 workers were evacuated from the ExxonMobil Burjesia site and some, if not all, were relocated to Dubai. A second rocket nearby left no casualties. In the last week, three foreign military installations were subjected to similar artillery attacks, but no casualties were reported. Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has ordered armed groups to cease the attacks. Shi’ite militias are the primary suspects, but no one has taken credit yet.

An I.E.D. in Mosul wounded two people.

Four militants were killed during an operation in Baaj.

Airstrikes killed two militants in Mukhisa.