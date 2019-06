At least eight people were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:

A bomb in Tarmiya killed four security members and wounded four more. Three militants were killed afterwards.

An attack left two policemen with injuries in Beni Zayd.

In Amiriyat, security forces killed two militants who attacked them.

Security forces near Qaim killed a militant riding an explosives-loaded motorcycle.

In a sign of improving conditions, Baghdad’s Green Zone reopened to the public after 16 years.