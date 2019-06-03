Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish PKK Operations Continue; 11 Killed

At least 11 people were killed and one was wounded in recent violence

Turkish security personnel targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas during Operation Claw in northern Iraq killed six guerrillas in Hakurk and killed five more in Zab. Turkish troops are at least 30 kilometers inside Iraqi territory without permission from Baghdad. The P.K.K. has used northern Iraqi territory extensively for hideouts.

A bomb in Waqf basin wounded a policeman.

A number of militants were killed in Anbar province.

Also, two separate political offices were attacked with grenades in Basra. No casualties were reported at either the Islamic Dawa Party or the Iraqi Communist Party offices.