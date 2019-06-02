Iraq Daily Roundup: Mass Graves Found; 40 Killed or Found Dead

At least four people were killed and three were wounded in recent violence; 36 bodies were found in mass graves:

A mass grave in Shura contained 27 bodies belonging to security personnel who were killed by ISIS militants.

Nine bodies belonging to missing truffle gatherers were discovered in a mass grave near the Syrian border in Malashah. Several people gathering wild truffles were killed or kidnapped this year. Wandering in the wild areas made them vulnerable to attack from militants

Gunmen killed three civilians in Abu Khanizir near Abu Saida.

A clash during an operation near Rutba left one police officer dead and three more wounded.