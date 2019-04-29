Turkish Jets Bomb PKK Targets; 19 Killed in Iraq

At least 19 people were killed, and three more were wounded in recent violence:
Turkish authorities said security personnel had killed 14 guerrillas belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in an airstrike on a cave in the Zab region.
Gunmen killed a civilian in Qayara.
In Shura, a bomb wounded three people.
An airstrike left four militants dead in Dibs.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
