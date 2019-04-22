Team Exhuming Mass Grave Fired On; Nine Killed in Iraq

At least nine people were killed:
A team exhuming a grave in Sinjar came under fire, but no casualties were reported. The exhumation was halted for safety reasons.
The bodies of two men were found in a home in Qadisiya. Authorities believe the pair was executed by ISIS militants.
Airstrikes on the Hamrin Mountains left seven militants dead.
