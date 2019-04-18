ISIS Attacks Federal Police; Four Killed in Iraq

At least four people were killed, and two were wounded in recent violence:

ISIS militants attacked a federal police vehicle near Riyadh, killing an officer and wounding two subordinates.

Two men were shot dead by gunmen on motorcycles in Karbala.

A civilian was killed in Waqf, when a roadside bomb exploded. The man was assisting security personnel during an operation.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.