ISIS Attacks Federal Police; Four Killed in Iraq

At least four people were killed, and two were wounded in recent violence:
ISIS militants attacked a federal police vehicle near Riyadh, killing an officer and wounding two subordinates.
Two men were shot dead by gunmen on motorcycles in Karbala.
A civilian was killed in Waqf, when a roadside bomb exploded. The man was assisting security personnel during an operation.
